Editor, the Advocate:
I was thinking of the similarities between some of the candidates running in the runoff election.
From people I have spoke to that know theses candidates it seems like Ashley Hernandez and Justin Marr have more backing from the people they will actually be working with. Whereas their opponents are receiving recommendations from their friends.
Their opponents seem much more political in nature judging from their campaigns. One of those opponents have received some negative publicity regarding an unapproved photo. I am curious about a second widely used photo of him in tactical gear, exactly what were the circumstances when that photo was taken?
All in all, I feel all four candidates are good people and I appreciate their backgrounds and past work. However I prefer people in those positions that aren’t so politically motivated and receive endorsements from the people they have worked with and will be working with.
Mike Beeson, Victoria
