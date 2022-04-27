Editor, the Advocate:
We need Kathy Bell on the VISD School Board...Why?
Priorities
1. Kathy Bell is a strong advocate for kids.
2. She is passionate and committed to making student achievement a top priority.
3. Kathy Bell will strive to promote a higher quality of student learning in a safe environment.
Highly Qualified
1. Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education-Texas A&I University.
2. Masters of Education Degree in Curriculum Education/Supervisor Endorsement-Corpus Christi
State University.
3. Frontline Educator with VISD for the past 24 years.
Remember...Vote for Kathy Bell for District 1 VISD School Board.
Early voting: April 25-May 3
Election Day May 7
Thank you,
Jesse Amaro, Victoria
