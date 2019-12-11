Editor, the Advocate:
In this season of Thanksgiving, I want to remind my fellow readers that we have much to be thankful for in Victoria County, including that our county has principled leadership and many committed people working to make things better. While there’s been some negative media coverage of Judge Zeller, as a business owner I believe he’s been a blessing to our county in many ways, and I want to encourage him to stay the conservative course. While many people in office talk the talk about cutting taxes and lowering debt, Judge Zeller has walked the walk and done it.
He’s cut waste and made changes to save taxpayer money – that has led to improved budgets, better debt ratios, and better credit ratings for Victoria County. This is very evident since he took office. Lately, he’s been attacked in media stories that come across as rather one-sided.
Instead of trying to whip up speculation, I wish the media would just give us the facts. And one major fact so far is that there’s no smoking gun, or even evidence that anyone broke the law. Like the national media trying to whip up a case for impeachment against someone they don’t like, if there’s no evidence of wrongdoing then it’s time to end the innuendoes and let it go.
Judge Zeller has a track record of fighting against waste in government, and I commend him for sticking to his principles. Remember his leadership on the juvenile detention center issue, when he took intense heat from the media and other officials over the burden on taxpayers that detention center had become? Under Zeller’s leadership, Victoria County has turned that facility around so it now generates revenue for the county. Our county has many success stories that don’t get reported in the media, and I’m thankful that our county has principled leaders like Judge Zeller keeping Victoria County safe, efficient and operating at its best.
Scott Bauer, Victoria
