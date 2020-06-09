Editor, the Advocate:
God Bless America, and thank God for President Trump and the Republican Party.
I thank God every day that we do not have a Democrat for president. It is bad enough that we have Democrats in control of the House – you see how badly that has turned out. Even as dumb as most Democrats are, I cannot believe they think Joe Biden is their great white hope. Most of the time Biden does not know what day it is or where he is or what state he is in.
Under President Trump we had the greatest economy in the history of our country, and I know if we can keep him in office, we will have it again.
Vote for Republicans and keep our country out of the hands of the “Tax and Spend Democrats.”
Dennis Moore, Victoria
