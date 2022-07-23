Editor, the Advocate:
Analyzing The Communication Corner: Analyzing the Jan 6th Hearings Guest Column by Mark Ward, Victoria Advocate Jul 13, 2022.
How deceitfully clever by professor Ward and the Advocate editors to run a blatantly liberal editorial in the guise of an Aristotelian lecture on rhetoric and communication. It seems if the professor mixes in a sufficient number of academic-looking paragraphs he is given editorial license to communicate all the liberal rhetoric he can fit into his guest column space.
The professor says Ari “saw how oratory could be used by demagogues to further their personal interests.” In the next sentence he credits Ari’s theory to “equip ethical speakers.” The professor does not identify who are the demagogues or the ethical speakers; however it’s quite obvious from his academic liberal context that demagoguery cannot apply to himself or the democrats’ select committee to investigate Jan. 6. If a demagogue is a person who makes use of popular prejudices and false claims to gain power, one can uber from the Select Committee to the White House for a daily dose of democrat demagoguery and Greek rhetoric.
In the spirit of the professor’s closing sentence, the threat of demagoguery from liberal academics and democrat-run committees has never been more clear than today.
Beware the liberal editorial disguised as a Communication Corner guest column.
On another note, NPR posted an article July 12 about Biden’s meeting with Mexico’s Pres Obrador. “Biden at turns smirked, grimaced, fidgeted.” One photo showed Biden with his prepared remarks, better called his script, clearly marked in stanzas to guide him. Missing from the photo were the strings, control bar and the marionettists pulling the strings to animate him.
Steve Fiedler, Victoria
