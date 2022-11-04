Editor, the Advocate:
Joe Biden is the Republicans' best campaigner.
CNN touts his new and improved approval rating rising to a miserable 44%, but other polls suggest a more miserable but steady 40%.
Joe said just the other day the U.S. economy is "strong as h*ll". The Biden definition of a strong economy is inflation at its highest in 40 years or so, with most Americans citing this "strong" economy as their biggest election year concern.
Biden now releases even more petroleum, which is reserved for strategic purposes, not to lubricate the liberal Democratic machine's shortcomings. And what's more, he claims no political motivation to his decision. On that same subject, Joe blames the high cost of gasoline on Putin, OPEC and greedy oil companies. But he claims to be single-handedly responsible for a modest penny or two drop in cost. Joe, come on man, all of us dummies can see through those shams.
The election year gift of cancelling student loan debt is patently unfair to millions taxpayers, a $400 billion progressive scheme; but Joe says, "There is plenty of deficit reduction to pay for the programs — cumulative deficit reduction — to pay for the programs many times over."
And pardoning marijuana convictions weeks before election day? Joe, how shallow do you think we are? Recent polls suggest its not just Republicans who see through these preelection gimmicks, but many independents are turning away from him, too. The more Biden talks, the more the public sees his shallowness and chronic evasions of the truth.
Maybe for 2024 the Republicans' best campaigner will be Gavin Newsom. He, his machine and his policies have California so messed up I look forward to see how that all resonates with the rest of the country.
Steven Fiedler, Victoria