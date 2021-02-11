Editor, the Advocate:
Now that Joe Biden is President, most Americans wonder how he will govern. Currently, Biden is running the government by issuing numerous executive orders, even though his party controls Congress. Most of Biden’s executive orders seem designed to cancel all of Trump’s orders, many of which had merit with wide America’s approval. This is not leadership and only serves to appease his radical socialist supporters rather than solving our nation’s economic crisis and restoring national unity.
For example, Biden’s executive order to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline defied logic. There were no over-riding environmental concerns as proven by past environmental studies. It appears Biden’s main reason for cancelling the pipeline was to promote his agenda to reduce fossil fuels in favor of electrical power. Biden should realize that cancelling pipelines and issuing additional orders to reduce our fossil fuel sector, which presently is a major factor in our economy, will seriously have a negative impact economically. It will take years before we have sufficient electrical energy and its infrastructure to even begin to significantly reduce our dependency on fossil fuels. At risk is the loss of hundreds of thousands of high paying jobs, loss of tax revenue, high gas prices and allowing OPEC and Russia to once again control oil/gas markets.
Next, Biden has issued an order to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour for federal employees and contract workers and supports making same apply nationally. This action will cost many jobs and price increases, especially in low cost of living states. Almost all states have their own minimum wage laws and in my opinion, the federal government should not be involved.
Also, Biden has canceled the construction of the border wall and is issuing other orders on immigration issues which will encourage more immigrants to try and enter the U.S. legally and illegally. If Biden increases our yearly quota for legal immigrants and fails to deport illegals, our health, welfare systems and job markets will be seriously impacted.
In conclusion, one must wonder how the issuance of numerous executive orders will solve our economic problems. How will the same provide jobs for all those who lost jobs due to Biden’s executive orders plus all those already unemployed, including new immigrants, both legal and illegal?
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
