Editor, the Advocate:
BJ Nelson is the fighter we need on the school board. I agree that Bret Baldwin is a man of good character but the problem is that he comes up to a brick wall with Tami Keeling at the helm.
We need a fighter who brings up the right questions, pursues the right conclusion to those questions and helps to turn this board into one that is bold and stands up to not only Tami Keeling but to the evil we have seen trying to permeate our schools.
BJ has never backed down from a fight and she will fight for our children, for our representation on the board and will not accept data mining our children, CRT, and 14% status for our schools.
I am voting for a double punch to the school board with BJ Nelson and Rick Jones.
Barbara Breazeale, Victoria