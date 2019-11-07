Editor, the Advocate:
On behalf of the children, staff and board of directors of the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, we want to say thank you to all our volunteers, corporate sponsors, hole sponsors, celebrity guest, players, and the community, for contributing to the 38th Annual BYR Celebrity Golf Tournament & Showdown.
The tournament is the ranch’s largest fundraiser that goes directly to our operational expenditures. All the success we have had as an organization depends on the generous people who give of their time, energy, efforts, and finances to make it happen, and for that we can’t thank them enough for getting involved with the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament.
Our success over the past 48 years has depended on thoughtful people supporting our cause of helping children in need. Each year it seems our purpose becomes more necessary, but we are highly blessed with support from caring individuals in our community, around the Crossroads area, and across the great state of Texas.
We’re extremely grateful to all of you for your commitment and dedication to our organization. We hope you will participate again in 2020 for our 39th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament!
Sincerely,
Claud Jacobs, Tylar Walyuchow and Rob Pupi, tournament co-charimen; Micah Roth, development director
