Editor, the Advocate:
The Board of Center for Peace Victoria was saddened to hear of the passing of Victoria Mayor, Rawley McCoy.
The mayor has been an active supporter and a believer in CFPV’s mission to bring all community members together to dialogue about tough issues faced in our community.
In addition to participating in our conversations, Mayor McCoy provided context and leadership to many. Instead of shying away from a difficult conversation, the mayor embraced listening to his constituents for solutions to problems and made himself available for questions. We all feel blessed to have benefited from his inclusive leadership and will feel his loss deeply.
Danna Cole, executive director, Center for Peace Victoria, Victoria
