Editor, the Advocate:
On behalf of the Cuero Regional Hospital Board of Directors, I want to congratulate the staff of Cuero Regional Hospital for earning their place in the national award – Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital in the country by the Chartis Center for Rural Healthcare. The board of directors couldn’t be more proud of this designation. This was not an award that CRH applied for; it was independently analyzed and designated based on performance excellence.
The caring staff at Cuero Regional Hospital strives to provide the highest quality of healthcare to those in our community and this award recognizes that and so much more. Top 100 status is a real indicator of how proactive our hospital is when it comes to pushing for performance improvement in areas of quality, outcomes, patient safety, market share and finance.
I, along with the board of directors, applaud the work of the leadership team at Cuero Regional Hospital and every staff member that did their part to earn this national recognition. Performing at this award-winning level requires that we continue to build on our quality of services. It requires that we continue to explore ground-breaking medical services, such as telehealth and invest in the latest technology, such as our 3T MRI. To be a top performer in the country in the area of rural healthcare, it also requires that we recruit and maintain top medical care providers.
The staff at Cuero Regional Hospital are to be commended for their pursuit of healthcare excellence and the Board is proud to lead such a cohesive, caring team of caregivers. To receive national recognition makes us so very proud of our facility and the care that we provide each and every day. Keep up the good work of providing quality care, close to home.
Rick Wheeler, President, Cuero Regional Hospital Board of Directors, Cuero
