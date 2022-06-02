Editor, the Advocate:
Bob Coleman’s letter to the editor, published on May 29, on the standards students must achieve to graduate from high school was spot on. He brought up many points that are not considered in these rates.
Too many students who graduate from high school are still are not capable of doing simple math, writing a coherent sentence, or reading and comprehending at a high school level.
Graduation rates mean nothing if there are not meaningful standards that must be met to receive a high school diploma.
Margaret Rosenquest, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.