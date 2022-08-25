Editor, the Advocate:
I share the point of view that books should not be banned; however, I’d put a qualifier on that — no banning books for adults.
The issue is books for minors, and all types of exceptions are made for minors in society because they are not fully developed in many ways — physically, socially, mentally, emotionally, etc. To demonstrate, before my children could take prescription medicine or Tylenol in school, I had to give written/verbal consent for each child. The school recognized that my minors needed guidance in this case because of allergies, incorrect usage, etc. Also, I had to sign permission slips for field trips and even certain movies they saw throughout the years in school. The schools recognize the immaturity of children in these ways.
Forty-four books with differing topics are disputed. A very committed group of citizens believes that some of the books contain pornography. While one adult might view pornography as smut, another might view/read it as a non-issue. If some of the 44 books discuss explicit sex acts, these certainly are problematic in books for juveniles. These books should not be available in a public or school library for young people who are not fully prepared for the consequences of sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy, and even the emotional impact of the sex acts.
Surely, the group of citizens and the librarians can get together, look at the books, and compromise for the children involved? The librarians have not budged on taking out any books, and it seems like they have forgotten children are involved.
Finally, President Robert Glenn said that he respectfully disagreed with the Victoria County Commissioners Court about removing the books, but then goes on to associate their actions with present-day Communists, Nazis, Fascists, and those who “would not only burn books they didn’t like but would burn the heretics who represented them.” Sheesh, I wouldn’t want to see how he disrespectfully disagrees with anyone. His disclaimer on labeling anyone is hollow because the association has been made. Above all, he fails to note that banning books for entire societies and removing problematic books for minors are two separate issues — thus the hyperbole and inflaming of the topic.
I hope that the two sides can come together and review each book one by one. Standing on principal for 44 adult books is one thing, but not for books that affect minors.
Mary Ann Wenske, Moulton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.