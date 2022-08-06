Editor, the Advocate:
George Schwarz’s recent letter to the editor criticizing the self righteous backward thinking of our county commissioners was actually very diplomatic. I choose to be more pointed. In their arrogance, they threaten to evict the public library because it contains some books that are offensive, immoral or pornographic and do not reflect our community standards. Do our community standards include the following that almost no one ever reads?
According to Exodus 22:18, witches do exist and must be killed. According to Leviticus 20:13, homosexuality is a crime and the punishment is death. According to Deuteronomy 13, You must actively pursue your relatives who are unbelievers and aggressively kill them. According to Numbers 31, it was once commanded to slaughter enemies including men, women (except young attractive virgins) children, babies, pets and livestock. According to Deuteronomy 23, no man with crushed testicles or a severed penis, or those of inferior race or illegitimate birth were allowed to attend the assembly without being cursed for ten generations. According to Deuteronomy 25: 11-12, if a wife grabs the genitals of a man who is in a physical struggle against her husband, that hand is to be cut off. (That one is a little weird). Finally, see Ezekiel 23:19-20. It probably is pornographic. You can look it up yourself.
I am not promoting or condemning the content of these excerpts from the Christian Old Testament. They are actually quite typical of late Bronze Age morality at the time.
My point is, these texts belong in our library as do other literary works that represent opposing modern values. I like the First Amendment. I prefer modern, progressive values that can be tested and allowed to improve with time. That’s part of the American Experiment. We publish books. We don’t ban them.
Rick Collie, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.