Editor, the Advocate:
I’d like to set the record straight about baggage transfer issues with Boutique Air at both Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and DFW Airport (DFW).
We are, indeed, codeshare partners with United Airlines (UA) and have an interline agreement with American Airlines(AA). These are of great benefit to our passengers that need to connect to flights at both Bush Intercontinental Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW). We strive to make their trips as seamless as possible and bags are transferred to their connecting flights at both airports.
Because of our UA codeshare partnership, passengers looking to fly to destinations farther than IAH and DFW, they can book their entire trip thru United Airlines. Once they check in with us at the Victoria Regional Airport (VCT) their bags are tagged thru to their final destination and transferred by our baggage handlers. The interline agreement with American Airlines is also the same process. Complete bookings from VCT to their final destinations can be made thru American Airlines and bags are also tagged and transferred all the way.
All bags in Victoria are tagged in one of three ways and all are inspected and/or scanned by the TSA officials. Bags associated with UA and AA bookings are tagged with a Zebra tag — computer barcode tag showing the origin and final destination for transfer at airports. If the final destination is IAH and the passenger booked thru United Airlines, the bag will go the baggage carousel in Terminal A. If DFW is the final destination for any direct Boutique Air booking or UA booking, the bag will be given to the passenger in the terminal at DFW.
Bags can also be gate checked in VCT and taken by the passenger through the TSA checkpoint, loaded on the plane and then given to the passenger in the terminal walkway upon arrival in IAH and in the terminal at DFW. Only bags that are completely booked through United and American will be transferred to connecting flights.
The Boutique Air agents in Victoria are happy to explain the baggage process in complete detail if there are any further questions. We want all our passengers to be happy with their flight arrangements, comfortable in their baggage handling and to make their connecting flights a smooth and easy transition with the knowledge their bags will meet them at their final destinations.
We want to thank all our passengers for their patronage and confidence in Boutique Air and we hope to continue serving you all in the coming years ahead.
Teresa Mesman — Regional Manager, Boutique Air, Farwell
