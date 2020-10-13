Editor, the Advocate:
It is a pleasure to recommend Bret Baldwin for a member of VISD School Board. I have known Bret for more than 50 years. I watched him excel in the public schools in VISD as well as earning his undergraduate degree. Bret valued education and outstanding public schools then and even more today.
Bret has much to offer to VISD. Currently serving on the school board he has the experience along with his outstanding work ethic to get the job done. Bret has a long term interest in VISD as he has two sons enrolled in VISD and therefore has two very good reasons to provide excellent educational opportunities to all students. With his experience as a board member he has knowledge of the VISD resources to improve long term effects.
Your vote for Bret Baldwin will help assure continued quality education for the young people of VISD as well as support for the educators and support staff.
Thank you for your interest and vote.
Royce G. Buesing, Wimberley
