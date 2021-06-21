Editor, the Advocate:
With authorities now going to great lengths to bribe (mostly) Republican and MAGA people to take the COVID-19 vaccine (including one that offers beer as an incentive), why doesn’t Fox News use a new one: Tell their viewers that Trump himself will call and congratulate those who get the shots. They’ll rush to get vaccinated – Trump, of course, won’t call, but then at least they got vaccinated.
If they’d do that, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity could legitimately claim that their misinformation actually helped America.
Trump would be livid, but then he’s got so much more to worry about. He’s in vast legal trouble and he’s delusional, absolutely convinced (he says) he’ll be reinstated as president by August.
His party’s in appalling shape as well. This big tent party (a circus tent, actually) has, let’s see, Marjorie Taylor-Greene (whose mental state may be nearly as bad as Trump’s); an alleged sex trafficker (Gaetz); the creepy Q-anon cult; insurrectionists (over 500 of whom have been arrested already); white supremacists; David Dukes and his KKK; weird conspiracy theorists; and a hoard of obstructionist senators intent on destroying the new administration due to their cultish, obsessive devotion to a vindictive, deranged ex-president.
All that’s missing from this bizarre line-up is Darth Vader and a ringmaster like Jerry Springer.
Is it the party of “family values”? Yes – Addams Family.
Ben Shapiro’s GOP continues to waste taxpayer dollars on farcical election audits to bolster the absurd voter fraud claims from lord Trump, while he gripes in a recent column about the absence of “true courage” in America. Yes, Ben, your Republican party itself was too cowardly to stand up to Trump’s constant outrages, and D.T. himself shamelessly had a doctor fabricate bone spurs as his excuse for avoiding the draft.
Alexandra Ocasia Cortez must be relieved to know that members of the GOP now make her look like a Disney heroine.
For those following the ongoing sordid saga of MAGA’s disgraced darling of an ex-president, August and the supposed ‘re-coronation’ of Mr. Trump should be worth the wait.
While the current state of the GOP (Grand Obstructionist Party) should scare Americans, Putin must be thrilled seeing it resemble more and more his own tyrannical system, even though he must resent knowing Biden will not be his lapdog and patsy like Trump was.
Election auditors, may the “farce be with you.”
Mark Walter, Victoria
(3) comments
Well put, Mr W. *Very* well put. Trying hard not to snort coffee through my nose while I’m LMAO.
Sorry this bothers you so much. Golf, fishing, jogging, all good ways to calm down and relax. The views are of no concern, but the tone is concerning. Yes, you can blame the other side, and I would recommend the same thing. They are winning. Their goal is to divide. Red-Blue.....2+2=5
Good one Mark. Entertaining and accurate. I can’t wait for the Bill Pozzi response as he reads the advocate to us on his radio show tomorrow morning…lol…Glen
