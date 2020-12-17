Editor, the Advocate:
Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, leaving us with something to be grateful for (a new, infinitely better president-elect) nobody can envy what Biden and Harris have inherited – the chaos and factionalism left by Donald Trump. This includes, especially, whatever scorched earth he leaves before he exits office.
When an outgoing president tries to discredit and trash the new commander-in-chief by telling his supporters he’ll turn us into a socialist nation and close all the Christian churches (yes, Trump has actually said that) he needs to vamoose before he inflicts any more damage.
Making matters worse for the new prez will be the continuous assault on his integrity and job performance by right-wing media (Fox News, et al) which try mightily to tear down anything a democratic administration will try to accomplish, using lies, negative spin, omission of facts and ad hominem propaganda.
Conservative media has always been controversial but in the age of Trump, it’s gotten downright dangerous; it’s established two coexisting universes in one country: fantasyland, where the current prez is above the law, can do no wrong and is some kind of messiah and the real world where people know too well D.T.’s terrible behavior, constant falsehoods and numerous illegal actions.
If Biden has any shortcomings, it’s that he’ll be so boring compared to Trump, who kept us entertained constantly with erratic, unpredictable and autocratic behavior (or, rather, misbehavior), which we could follow on TV and social media. But when a president is just doing his job and observing the law and decorum, he can come off as boring.
Trump’s desperate, embarrassing efforts to get the election results overturned will do nothing to stop Biden’s inauguration in January. Everyone knows that if Trump had won the election, he would have no trouble with the election results and would have gone ballistic if a recount were proposed.
Mr. Trump’s place in future history books is secure – but for all the wrong reasons.
Meanwhile, Mr. Biden, bring on the “boredom.” Nobody will complain.
Mark Walters, Victoria
