Editor, the Advocate:
I see that another mall is being considered by the city. Now maybe it is just me, but isn’t this a repeat of two previous malls, one centrally located and died and the other on the north side and is dying a slow death. Now we are going a bit further north to build another one? For our citizens living south and southwest it would be a “pack your lunch” trip. Much easier to go to internet, order and have in a couple of days.
Would be nice to spend that money on fixing our streets and “Keep Victoria beautiful” as it says on our garbage cans. Just sayin’.
Tommy Tucker, Victoria
