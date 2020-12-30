Editor, the Advocate:
There are many ways to manipulate people, bribery, fear, intimidation, threatening, I am sure you can think of more. Looking at all the different viewpoints and solutions running rampant pertaining to this panicdema just about all different avenues are observed. Even the experts(?) at the CDC waffle on what to do. The latest I have heard from Dr. Fauci is the changes of percentage of people getting the vaccine and establishing “herd immunity.”
At the very outset epidemiologists and other medical professional have been speaking of building herd immunity and obtaining this was hindered by the massive lockdowns and mandatory masking. There have been medical professional testify before the Senate espousing their success treating the virus. A paper titled, “The Great Barrington Declaration” has been signed by over 50,000 medical professionals describes a better way to handle this virus, which goes in line with information that has been suppressed.
This information causes concern that this virus is being used to foment a destruction of national sovereignty and personal liberty. In 2010 a globalist conference was held and a paper was presented by the Rockefeller Foundation, “Future of Technology and International Relationships.” This paper described what to do in a pandemic. Four scenarios were suggested, lockdowns and masking were the first. All scenarios called for greater government control nationally and internationally. Now the World Economic Forum is coming on the scene with their “Great Reset.” A synopsis of what it entails can be inferred by this statement, “The world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp our societies and economies.” Sounds so laudable, until you realize there will be nations in name only. Research how the European Union operates and you will see what I mean.
Anthony Corte, Victoria
