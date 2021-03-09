Editor, the Advocate:
I totally agree with Barbara Breazeale’s letter to the editor on March 8. Our school board is totally out of control. Homeowners cannot afford to tear down their homes and rebuild new ones any time they want. Common sense is to take care of what you have and keep it in good repair. The board was already pushing for this huge spending bond before the freeze. So some pipes busted at Stroman. Put that on the front page of the Advocate to support millions of dollars to rebuild. How many of us just rebuild with someone else’s hard-earned money instead of repairing things like this? Where have our school tax dollars been going?
I remember when Mitchell School was declared by the school board to be unfit to be used. Ha, it is still in use.
When a new school is really required, it doesn’t have to be a top-dollar showplace. The high ceilings in the high schools look nice, but some of us can’t afford to heat and cool our own modest size homes. Why tax us to pay extravagant utility bills? Fancy buildings do nothing to increase a student’s knowledge. We had better educated students when there were “basic” school buildings, discipline, good teachers, and parents who cared about their children’s education.
Maybe you don’t own a home, but if your rent, your landlord’s taxes will increase, and that increase will soon be passed on to you.
And all those who supported the two new schools on the busy U.S. 87 with only one entrance/exit to both, should be run out of town.
We are still dealing with financial issues from people being out of work due to the pandemic. Now is not the time to burden the taxpayers with this huge increase that is not necessary.
Margaret Rosenquest, Victoria
