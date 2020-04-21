Editor, the Advocate:
As owner of a small, home-based business, I know as well as the next guy how bad we are all hurting for revenue during this pandemic. I spent about 25 years in the advertising and marketing profession. Now is the time to keep your name out there. Now is not the time to cut back on your advertising. I heard often during my career, “My business is slow; I can’t advertise.” You must keep in touch!
You must let your current and future customers know your status and if and when you are able to serve them again. If this means pulling forward of some of your advertising budget that is allocated for later in the year, then do so. Now more than ever, we have so many avenues to get our word out, both free and paid.
People are still reading papers, listening to TV and radio, and using social media.
Our governor is about to allow retailers to do curbside delivery of their products. This is a good idea, although it does require some adjustments.
Take all of the opportunities to let folks know about you, you sure don’t want your competition to get all of your clients. I, as a small business owner, am utilizing everything affordable to promote my products. You should too.
Nancie Mayer, Victoria
