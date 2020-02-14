Editor, the Advocate:
I am a 45-year resident of Precinct 3 in Victoria County. My husband and I own two small businesses in Victoria County. I was shocked last night listening to James Kurth, candidate for the Precinct 3 commissioners job. He made the suggestion during his speech that he might be willing to put in a county sales tax to benefit the tax base of Victoria County.
One of our businesses is located in Aloe Industrial Park, which is in Precinct 3. We are already paying state sales tax on items we sell at our business. I hope Mr. Kurth understands that a new county sales tax would stifle economic development in our area. A county sales tax would lower our overall profit and make it more difficult for us to grow our business.
I thought Republicans wanted to achieve a smart business climate with lower taxes to encourage business development, pro-business policies and no excessive government over regulation. As a business, we are already paying property tax, state sales tax, utility taxes on water, phone and electricity bills.
Personally, we pay income tax and self-employment taxes. I am very satisfied with the job my Commissioner Gary Burns has been doing in my area since 2004. He has a cash reserve built up to repair the concrete roads as they get damaged in Aloe Industrial Park and the Sewer System in Quail Creek. Our commissioner has been planning ahead and saving money to protect the financial future of Precinct 3.
LeAnn Nalls, Victoria
