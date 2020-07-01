Editor, the Advocate:
For nearly 50 years, the Victoria County Tax Assessors Office has been ably occupied by two fine ladies, Bessie Lassman and Rena Scherer. Time tested 1950 principles have served Victoria's older generation well.
Victoria County has changed, but the Tax Assessor's office remains the same. Same old desks, old paint and old ways of doing business. The taxpayer shows up to pay his/her property taxes on Dec. 30th to the same long line. And we wait in line. Nothing has changed in 50 years. The office needs modernization and a facelift.
Rena has chosen a young lady to succeed her. This young lady’s succession assures the office will remain the same.
David Hagan is the voter tested conservative Republican capable of starting and completing needed change. David understands testing the status quo is good. He understands in the 2020s we no longer stand in line.
The tax office needs a new generation of proven leadership. David Hagan is a new steward for new leadership.
Dale Zuck, Inez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.