I was born in Victoria and have been a resident for a long time. I live in the downtown area of Victoria and I am a small business owner providing computer based safety training to my clients.

I, along with all other Victoria residents, have had to put up with and endure the poor service provided by Suddenlink, along with their unfair price increases.

My Internet-only bill last month was $94.40. My Internet-only bill for this month is $122.74. That is a 30.02% increase.

I emailed the Victoria city mayor and council members several years ago about this problem, and received only one response then. Considering that one and only response, I could tell that the city government truly did not understand how entrepreneurs and online businesses operated.

We Internet entrepreneurs depend on stable Internet speeds as well as fair pricing for the Internet itself.

I ask you again and challenge each of you again: Is there anything that you can do to encourage, bring in and help establish competition for fair Internet and cable TV service?

Other cities have multiple Internet and cable providers. Prices there are very competitive. Why can’t Victoria have the same?

Please tell me that our city government can and will do something about this soon.

Scott Baker, Victoria

