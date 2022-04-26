Editor, the Advocate:
What my hope is that those that run for City Council are civic minded and want to be part of an open, honest discussion about how the city works. This is my impetus for electing April Butler for City Council in the May 7, 2022 Super 6 District race.
April listens and uses rational thinking to understand what the best approach will be for concerns with whom she interacts and serves. I have seen this first hand by working with her in different capacities for over a decade.
I have noticed discrepancies in the incumbent’s statements and campaign signs regarding, “fix the streets and cut the debt”. Is that even possible? Our city government seems to do a good job of balancing the use of debt and tax revenues to fund the budget, as evidenced by its AA bond rating. I’m sure the amount ebbs and flows each year based on available revenues, appraised values, and other factors. The city does seem to plan exhaustively where every penny goes and in a very public manner.
April Butler is genuine, humble, highly intelligent and truly cares for those who will be her constituents. For her, it is not a popularity contest. It is a passion to grow the City of Victoria in a very positive way.
Lynda Torrey, Victoria
