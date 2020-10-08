Editor, the Advocate:
The media has been negligent in informing voters about one particular issue. The Democrat running for the Texas 27th US Congressional District seat, Ricardo “Ricky” De La Fuente, is not a Texan; he is a Californian.
His wealthy businessman father, Roque (Rocky) De La Fuente, is on a quest to create a political dynasty for his family. In 2018, he was on primary ballots in California, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wyoming and Washington.
Ricky’s brother, Rocky III, was in primaries in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Missouri, New Hampshire, Texas, and Utah.
Ricky was on the ballot in Texas and Florida.
How many states do these De La Fuente men reside in? They targeted Texas, particularly the 27th district, because the minority is the majority. They put their wager on Hispanics voting for a Hispanic name because of identity politics. They unfortunately were right.
Although Ricky says he desires to represent Hispanics, please bear in mind that his mother is Iranian. Do not support the wealthy de la Fuente family who want a political dynasty for themselves. By-pass this Californian and vote for Michael Cloud – a true Texan who understands and supports Texas and Texans.
Susan Whitefield, Victoria
