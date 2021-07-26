Editor, the Advocate:
I’m writing in reference to the Editor’s Opinion, "Community should look beyond STARR scores.” One question all Texans should be asking, “Why are the students subjected to this state mandated test, if we should look beyond the scores?”
I understand there may be a gap this past school year due to remote teaching. You can look up The Editorial Board from August 2017 titled, “Standardized testing is killing education.” This is very enlightening. The company that won the state contract of $240 million “uses uncertified graders – people from around the country who have shown no proficiency for writing – to grade students’ writing tests.” As of 2017, “Texas has spent $1.5 billion in the past two decades on the testing machine and committed terrible blunders along the way.”
Can Texas education get back to basics and quit spending exorbitant amounts on tests like the STARR? Has state bureaucracy bungled our education system during the past 40 years, while robbing students of proficiency along the way?
Renee Goetz, Victoria
