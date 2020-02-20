Editor, the Advocate:
With all due respect to Mrs. Nall’s letter to the editor on Feb, 14. I believe it is important that I take a moment to clarify some misunderstandings of the context of a one- minute response to a question at the Victoria County Republican Women’s Forum. My quote was, “If there’s a way we can find money that would help implement a step-pay program at the sheriff’s office then I’d be all for it.” I further said, “It might be a long hard look in the mirror and assess whether or not we need to look at a county sales tax, but that will be a conversation for another day.”
I was referencing a recent commissioner’s court discussion that included the possibility of a county sales tax increase through the implementation of a county assistant district. Any such increase would be decided on by the voters and not by the commissioner’s court. Currently the county only collects half a penny. So there is an option to bump that up from anywhere from another half a penny to a full two pennies if approved by voters.
That would enable a new non-property tax revenue source for county operations that would have to be used for certain purposes, such as public safety which is one of my priorities.
I own and operate a business as well and I know the value of a dollar. I’ve managed over $100 million at my last command in the Army, that’s almost twice the budget of Victoria County.
James Kurth, Victoria
