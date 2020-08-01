Editor, the Advocate:
Dear Editor,
Words cannot express how truly honored and grateful I am to my family, friends, and those who volunteered their time to help me have a successful runoff campaign.
Thank you to the Victoria County voters for believing I am the most qualified to represent the Republican candidate for Victoria County Tax Assessor Collector. Without your support none of this would be possible.
I am asking for your continued support once again on the Nov. 3 ballot. I will continue to work hard, and maintain a positive and efficient environment. I look forward to serving the citizens of Victoria County on a higher level of leadership.
Ashley Hernandez for Victoria County Tax Assessor, Victoria
