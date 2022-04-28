Editor, the Advocate:
Thank God, you live in Victoria, Texas.
We still live in a state that has not been totally influenced by those that wish to impose radical agendas in our schools and classrooms. Our governor has issued a decree, and the public is voting by constitutional amendment that Critical Race Theory be banned from public school curriculum.
There is no curriculum for our public schools in the state of Texas that promotes or otherwise leads our children to have instruction regarding a person’s choice or influence to “gender identity.”
These are serious topics that have gained national concern, as the far-left attempts to dictate their will and beliefs on society through our public schools.
This will not happen in Texas as long as we, the people, continue to stay vigilant and support leaders with common values and caring for our children and grandchildren.
We have two distinguished candidates for school board who represent these values and have demonstrated their commitment to helping our children succeed. Margaret Pruett, current Board Member District 6, and retiring teacher of 39 years Kathy Bell have the right stuff to lead VISD. Please vote May 7. Early voting started April 25.
Valerie Green, Victoria
