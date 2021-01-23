Editor, the Advocate:
Why do we March for Life? In the cold, in the rain, and the snow, and in the dark, we want to shine a light on abortion and why it is so wrong in every way. We want to open minds and hearts to the truth about abortion. Denial of the truth doesn’t change the facts.
Physicians, biologists, and other scientists agree that conception marks the beginning of the life of a human being—a being that is alive and is a member of the human species. There is overwhelming agreement on this point in countless medical, biological, and scientific writings.
To have an abortion, even if the law says it is legal, doesn’t change the fact that abortion is wrong. Taking away the life of another human being is, to put it more bluntly, murder.
Let’s shine a light on abortion by bringing the truth into the light. Every human being deserves to live and be alive as much as you and I. We do not have the right to take that life away.
So bring your flash lights and candles and let your light shine for all to see.
Together let’s take a stand for the unborn.
Please join us to show your commitment to the Right to Life Movement.
The Candlelight March will take place Thursday, Jan. 28.
We will gather at 6:30 p.m. in downtown DeLeon Plaza, the march will begin at 7 p.m. Please bring a candle or flashlight. We will recite a rosary and walk to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church where we will have our guest speaker. Those who cannot walk can meet at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. There will be transportation back to DeLeon Plaza.
Everyone who is Pro-Life is encouraged to come.
This year’s speaker will begin following the march. She has a very powerful story you don’t want to miss.
Bernie Seale, St. Gianna Beretta Molla Pro-Life Ministry, Holy Family Catholic Church, Victoria
