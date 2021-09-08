Editor, the Advocate:
Capt. Adrian of the Matagorda Bay Pilots said a lot of nothing about the Matagorda Ship Channel dredging. Oh yeah, he talked about the benefits of big ships. Bringing in products. He’s probably talking about the Max Midstream Oil export project — the oil export terminal and the dredging — which according to the Port and Max, ships will be taking crude oil out to other countries.
The USA has already got its energy independence so now they want to ship our oil to foreign markets all over the world. So, the major beneficiary is Max Midstream, a company that originated out of nowhere in 2019.
Max might get rich if the company can sort out the tangle of lawsuits, liens, nonpayment, demand letters, etc. etc. that is tracking them like wind in a hurricane. Yeah, go ask the Calhoun County Navigation District. They know.
But for Calhoun County’s communities, our fishermen, and the bays? Our benefit will be a legacy of deep harm caused by deepening and widening the Matagorda ship channel.
Yes, Captain said nothing about Alcoa losing 1, 223,755 pounds of mercury from their facility and a Mercury Superfund sitting in the crosshairs of that dredging.
He said nothing about methyl mercury sitting in that bay just waiting to be stirred up by a big dredge and putting at risk not only the health of the public but also the health and population of marine species.
Captain also said nothing about the dredging of the ship channel smothering 700 acres of oyster reefs and wiping out the entire economy of the oystermen. Nothing about the total disruption of saltwater into a bay system that can literally kill oyster reefs with diseases. Nothing about the sea turtles impacted.
And then there is the real concern that the deepening and widening of the ship channel at the mouth of the Gulf could cause larger tidal surges from hurricanes into our bay and communities.
And we know something about that, don’t we? We know something about climate change. We know something about fishermen’s lives and communities being completely eroded. Captain of the Matagorda Bay Pilots said nothing about that.
So, Captain maybe the next time you start talking about the benefits of bigger ships in a dead bay, you might first think about all the consequences for all the people.
Diane Wilson, Seadrift
