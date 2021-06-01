Editor, the Advocate:
This letter is two months overdue. In March I recognized the onset of classic angina (heart attack symptom). If you’re not sure, look it up; it might save your life. I called 911. Just seven minutes later the EMS ambulance and a fire truck arrived with a team of EMTs. They quickly determined that I was indeed having a heart issue, and had me in the ambulance and on my way to the emergency room in very short order. They were fast, professional, and very courteous. I could not ask for better care or service. Thank you, Victoria Fire and EMS.
Then, within less than two hours, Dr. Parikh and the DeTar medical team had installed a stent in my coronary artery and cleared the blockage, reporting no lasting heart damage.
The professionals, programs and facilities at DeTar Cardiac Rehab are also superb.
I wish I could individually thank everyone involved, but please know that you are appreciated as the life-savers you are.
John Earle, Victoria
