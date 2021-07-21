Editor, the Advocate:
There have been some comparisons made recently to the Carter and Biden administrations. My take on it is that neither had or has the intelligence and know how to deal with the everyday problems that our country faces.
But there is one big difference. Carter was harmless while Biden, in his first six months, has shown to be very harmful and dangerous to our once great country. Most of this has come about with a stroke of his pen, putting into effect his executive orders. So far, the Republicans have been able to control the liberal, Marxist, left wing Democrats in Congress.
I would say the administration's biggest blunders have been the open border policy. No nation can maintain its sovereignty and safety when we don't know who or what bad intent they might have toward us.
Also presently, Biden is trying to get everyone vaccinated for the virus. And, at the same time letting tens of thousands of people come in who are not fully vetted. We don't know what kind of diseases they might bring in, which we have contained for years through vaccinations. I would not call this taking care of America and its citizens and putting them first.
Our best hope is voting in the mid-term elections and taking back the House and Senate. Then it will be easy to control Biden. Right now he is like a loose cannon and anything can and will happen.
Inflation is also rampant under him.
Garland Ray Kolle, Victoria
