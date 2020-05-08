Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

The CBS “60 Minutes” segment regarding Port Lavaca Memorial Medical Center further exposed the need for some kind of universal health care (insurance).

Texas has the most uninsured people in the entire United States. Gov. Abbott wouldn’t even pass the Medicaid expansion. No wonder the governor declined to be interviewed by CBS.

Beatrice M. Flores, Port Lavaca

