Editor, the Advocate:
On November 18, Cuero Regional Hospital will join the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health, the Texas State Office of Rural Health and rural health advocates throughout Texas and the nation in celebrating National Rural Health Day (NRHD). NRHD is an important, once-a-year opportunity to showcase rural America and specifically, Rural Texas while focusing on the unique healthcare challenges facing an estimated 57 million rural citizens.
We invite you to take some time on November 18 to recognize and celebrate National Rural Health Day as well! Cuero Regional Hospital and its affiliates will recognize and thank our staff for their efforts over the past year by greeting them with coffee and snacks and distribute Crushing COVID t-shirts.
The “Power of Rural” is evident in the quality of care provided and array of state-of-the-art medical services offered at Cuero Regional Hospital. Our rural communities are wonderful places to live and work and these small towns, farming communities and frontier areas are places where neighbors know, listen, and respect each other, and work together to benefit the greater good. With the positive, we also know that rural communities face unique healthcare needs.
Rural hospitals such as Cuero Regional are perhaps the most critical resource utilized by citizens to meet their healthcare needs. Our hospital typically serves as the health and human service “anchor” or “hub” of the communities we serve, offering residents an array of services and providers in one location. Cuero Regional Hospital was recognized as a TOP 100 Rural Hospital in 2021; maintains an accredited stroke program, certified maternal and neonatal programs in addition to providing home health services, local wellness center and operates EMS. Cuero Regional Hospital is the largest employer in the county and infuses over $19m annually through staff salaries supporting the economic health of the county. Staff also provided nearly 2000 hours of volunteer work in the community!
Join us as we celebrate quality care, close to home at Cuero Regional Hospital on National Rural Health Day on November 18th.
Lynn Falcone, CEO Cuero Regional Hospital, Cuero
