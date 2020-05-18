Editor, the Advocate:
May 17-23 is the 46th annual National EMS Week.
In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities. Cuero Health/Cuero Regional Hospital joins the rest of our country during the week of May 17-23 in celebrating the men and women who make up our network of emergency medical services.
EMS Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine’s “front line.” EMS Week is the perfect time to recognize EMS and all that its practitioners do for our area!
Our job isn’t easy, and usually means long days, interrupted sleep, adverse weather conditions and constant visual reminders of just how fragile life can be. Not to leave out the recent pandemic of COVID-19 in our area, our EMS team is truly “answering the call” to serve our communities.
Our Cuero Regional EMS team’s willingness to respond quickly and with skill has a profound and lasting impact on the lives of countless people…community members, travelers passing through the call area or even our own family members or friends. We pride ourselves in answering each call with compassion and professionalism.
By placing themselves squarely in the middle of an emergency and taking command, our EMS responders bring calm to chaos. Their training and teamwork and their reassuring voice and compassionate care bring hope to those who are often at their most vulnerable.
What the Cuero Regional Hospital EMS team does is vitally important to the overall health and safety of our community and the patients we serve. We are a patient’s first line of defense, both at the scene and enroute to the hospital. We are also an extension of the care our hospital provides and, as such, we work to ensure a seamless transition of care at the Cuero Regional Hospital Emergency Department.
I thank my team for being EMS providers and thank them for their commitment, sacrifices and resilience. They are modern-day Good Samaritans. I am proud to work with them and hope they take pride in the role they play in building healthier communities. Please help me in saluting the EMS healthcare heroes this week.
Freddie Solis, Cuero Regional Hospital EMS director, Cuero
