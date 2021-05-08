Editor, the Advocate:
Hospital Week, May 9-16, at Cuero Health is certainly different once again this year, but an incredible celebration nonetheless as our staff continues to persevere and provide compassionate care to all we serve. We at Cuero Health continue to respond with innovative solutions in these uncertain times, continuing our drive-thru lab, launching new telehealth services, including tele-endocrinology, adding a robust cardiopulmonary rehab program, continuing virtual events and more. Our incredible hospital was recognized by The Chartis Group as a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital in the U.S. What an incredible honor and recognition on a national level shines the light not only on Cuero Regional Hospital, but also the incredible communities we so proudly serve.
We are blessed to have sponsors and donations that allow us to celebrate Hospital Week, albeit a bit different. Thanks to them, we have T-shirts for our Cuero Health Heroes (designed by the MedSurg department) and we will have a cookout for the organization, as well as other fun activities. A special thank you to our major sponsors: HHS, City of Cuero, ConoccoPhillips, H-E-B, Victoria Hospitalist Associates, as well as Prosperity Bank of Cuero, Southwest Medical Associates, Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Cuero Nursing & Rehabilitation. We invite you to view the full list of sponsors on our website and thank them for supporting Cuero Health.
While this pandemic is far from over, every part of Cuero Health is ready to care for you today. We are engrained in the solution, providing thousands of vaccines to the communities we serve, as well as caring for our many patients. Our team is providing state-of-the art care with an emphasis on delivering that care with compassion. We know these times continue to be frightening with so many unknowns, but know this: your local hospital will always be here for you and your family, 24/7. I am blessed to be a part of Cuero Health and thank our team of caregivers for being healthcare heroes every day. Each day they strive to be better and care for our community. I thank our community members for trusting us to care for you! Happy Hospital Week, Cuero Health Heroes. Thanks for the incredible work you do!
Lynn Falcone, CEO of Cuero
Health, Cuero
