Editor, the Advocate:
The US Department of Education is looking to amend the regulations of Title IX.
While I believe all people should be treated with respect, I am concerned with what the new regulations might mean.
The regulations would “articulate the department’s understanding that sex discrimination includes discrimination on the basis of sex stereotypes, sex characteristics, pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation and gender identity.”
The department states, “When a recipient separates girls and boys, or women or men, or applies different rules to them, it treats such persons ‘ on the basis of [sex].’ This understanding of sex based different treatment does not depend on any particular definition of the term ‘sex’.”
If the definition of sex-based discrimination does not depend on any particular definition of the term “sex” and something other than biological distinctions between male and female is considered, I am concerned that would mean biological males who identify as female would be allowed to participate in female sports or be allowed into private spaces for girls.
“The department proposes adding to the current regulations the term ‘authorized legal representative’ to fill in a gap in the existing regulations”…. The online information states, “Throughout the United States, an individual in the role of educational representative or another similar role is legally authorized to act on behalf of certain youth in out-of-home care.“ I am concerned this would mean schools can counsel students on gender identity without notice to parents.
I understand they are saying Title IX regulations preempt state law.
People may register comments at the federal register until Sept. 12, 2022. Included in your comment should be: Docket ID: ED-2021-OCR-0166.
Parents please take notice and register your comments.
Go to federalregister.gov docket ID: ED-2021-OCR-0166 and submit a formal comment.
I used this website to glean the information I am referring to. You may read what it says. There is a whole lot of information to be read. You may want to draw your own conclusions.
Judy Saddler, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.