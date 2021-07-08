Editor, the Advocate:
To all veterans that have disabled veterans license plates, effective Sept. 1, Texas Disabled Veterans license plates recipients will have to hang the ADA placard to be able to park in an ADA parking space. Effective Dec. 1, the Department of Motor Vehicles will require every recipient to get the ADA placard application, Form VTR-214, signed by their civilian or VA doctor. DMV will no longer issue the placard automatically.
I hope this information gets shared to all disabled veterans around Texas to prevent them from getting a police citation.
Michael A. Pfeil, Commander Victoria DAV Chapter No. 169, Victoria
