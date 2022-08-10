Editor, the Advocate:
In reference to last Thursday's Viewpoint article by the VicAd Editorial Board about the LGBTQ books at the Victoria Public Library; I totally disagree with the board. For our children to have to stumble across such offensive information in the library is uncalled for.
On a whim, I got online Saturday and asked if the library carried such magazines as Playboy or Penthouse. The response I received was: No, we don't have any of those magazines. I suppose for the pornographic content, or because some may consider them as demeaning to women. Understandable. So, if I, as an adult, cannot expect to see such rags in the library, why should our children be subjected to offensive, pornographic books that won't necessarily make them wonder which way they should lean, but instead have to wonder why one man could, or would, do that to another? Children are confused, or curious enough as is without needing such vulgar indoctrination.
As far as the loss of taxpayer monies to move the library if asked to vacate the current building, is it really worth all that trouble when you just need to remove 44 books out of the thousands that are seriously used for learning and information?
Bobby Holmes, Victoria
