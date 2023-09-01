Editor, the Advocate:
RE: John Griffin’s Opinion column on book banning
I agree that books should not be banned for adults; however, limitations and exceptions on what minors are exposed too are everywhere in society. Books should be no exception.
All types of exceptions are made for minors in society because they are not fully developed in many ways — physically, socially, mentally, emotionally, etc. To demonstrate, I had to sign permission slips for field trips and even certain movies my children saw throughout the years in school. The schools certainly recognize the immaturity of children and role of parents in their lives in these situations.
Also, movies still have ratings today: G (general audiences), PG (parental guidance suggested), PG-13 (parental guidance strongly suggested), R (restricted), NC-17 (no one 17 and under admitted), X (adult only). Thankfully, the film industry does still try to give some guidance as to what is being viewed by minors and not leaving it up to chance. For some reason, individuals believe these same children who see only certain movies now can view any book that is questionable, even those cited as pornographic.
Parents across the country are confronting school boards and public library directors over graphic content in books. In Frisco, Texas, the school board president stopped a parent from reading out loud from one of the books the mother said was in the library: “The book detailed a graphic sexual incident between two individuals, including mention of forced sexual contact and oral sex.” According to one report, the school board president concluded, ‘"Thank you. … Your time is up. Thank you so much. And there is a child in our board room, so I’d like for you to please stop reading that,”' the board president told the woman.
This is happening all over the country, where citizens read from the books in the school library at school board meetings and are asked to stop or are forcibly removed for continuing to read the content out loud. Notice the contradiction also: the president didn’t want the book read with a child present, but apparently, it’s ok to have the book on the library shelf.
Taxpayers should not have to fund sexually explicit books for young people who are not fully prepared for the consequences of sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy, and even the emotional impact of the sex acts.
Mary Ann Wenske, Moulton