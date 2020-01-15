Editor, the Advocate:
On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that abortion, the killing of the unborn, is legal for any reason. But God’s word says it is not legal, this shedding of innocent blood, Deuteronomy 19:10, 21:9, to name a few Scriptures.
Life begins at conception as a single, separate living cell. Nothing new is added except oxygen and nutrition. Fertilization occurs when a sperm and ovum join to form a single cell, full of life and bearing the unique genetic imprint of a person who has never existed before. The DNA in the 46 chromosomes of that small cell contain full instructions about that new individual’s sex, eye color, foot size, brain capacity and many other physical traits. Who is God going to hold accountable for killing the unborn? Would it be parents, doctors, judges, legislators and voters who continue to authorize and do this evil? Romans 14:12, “Every one of us shall give an account of himself to Almighty Creator God.”
Pastor John R. Fisher, Port Lavaca
