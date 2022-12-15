Editor, the Advocate:
It was the most wonderful time of the year as downtown Cuero was transformed for our annual Christmas in Downtown Cuero event.
Cuero Main Street is so thankful for the generous support of our sponsors, including Platinum sponsors: H-E-B, GVEC, Energy Waste, Diamond K Services, Classy B’s, TLC RV Park, GEOSouthern, The Victoria Television Group, Whataburger and James Teleco; gold sponsors: Weber Motor Co., Walmart and Paradigm; and silver sponsors: TrustTexas Bank, Ful-O-Pep and Cuero Development Corp. Our bronze sponsors include TSG, Building Brands Marketing, Cuero Turkeyfest, Brookshire Brothers, Edward Jones Tyler McClellan, The Texan, Family Eye Care of Cuero, Thomas Surveyors and Ranch House & Spirits.
Thank you to our Friends of Downtown sponsors Millies on Main and Balloon People Tx and to our local schools for providing live entertainment.
I appreciate the ongoing support from our City of Cuero and their staff and the Cuero Chamber of Commerce. It truly takes a village and this event would not have been possible without our volunteers and support from these partners.
I invite you to experience the magic of Christmas in downtown Cuero and explore our beautiful city.
Sincerely,
Sandra Osman, Cuero Main Street director, Cuero