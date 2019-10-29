Editor, the Advocate:
On behalf of the pastor and members of the Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, the Youth Department would like to express its sincere gratitude and thanks to all who participated and made this year’s 5K SOAR fundraiser a huge success.
We are so blessed to have the community support as well as our corporate sponsors. A very sincere thanks goes to our title sponsor “Dimension Energy Services.”
Our Silver level sponsors include Pastor V.J. Garza of Choice Wood, H.E.B. and Compressor Products International. Bronze level sponsors are Ventura’s Tamales and the Rev. Jeff Williams.
In addition, we would like to thank Brother Gary Moses, Dr. Helen Ross, Barefield Funeral Home, Victoria Advocate, Compadres, The UPS Store and Chick-fil-A Victoria. Finally, we would like to thank all of those who participated in the run/walk. It was a great time and we are already looking forward to next year. Your generosity is helping us come closer to our goal of a Youth trip to Washington, D.C.
The Rev. Jeff Williams and Youth Dept., Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and the Rev. Vernon J. Garza, pastor, Victoria
