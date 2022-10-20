Editor, the Advocate:
A big "Christ in the Country" thank you to H-E-B Plus! and Walmart on the Houston Highway for their generous donations to help our church finish filling our donation box with personal hygiene items thst will be sent to the Ukraine as a relief effort.
Our church, Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Colletoville, always steps up on community outreach projects.
A big thank you to our congregation for sponsoring and supporting this effort.
On Oct. 30, we as a church will celebrate 150 years of serving the Lord.
Respectfully your,
Robert Farek, church council president, Victoria
