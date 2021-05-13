Editor, the Advocate:
As we celebrate hospital week, my thoughts go back to this time last year when our community was in the beginning months of fighting COVID-19.
Our staff worked together as a team to ensure patients received everything they needed during this difficult time.
We converted entire floors of the hospital into protected areas for patients with COVID-19 while safely caring for our other patients.
Our team was creative and successful in securing the essential personal protective equipment when these supplies were in short supply nationwide.
The State of Texas did a phenomenal job in providing the additional staffing needed during our COVID-19 peaks when we were caring for nearly 70 COVID-19 patients in the hospital at any given time, while also meeting the needs of all the other patients that routinely come to us from across our region.
Our staff and physicians carried heavy patient care loads during this time and performed their responsibilities with unwavering commitment, dedication, compassion, and professionalism. Our staff worked together to ensure our patients were kept safe, that we achieved the best outcomes possible, and that we treated patients with dignity and respect as always.
Citizens Medical Center was the first hospital in our area to begin vaccinating our health care staff who volunteered to be pioneers in this fight against the pandemic. We worked tirelessly to help vaccinate other healthcare providers in our area, school nurses, doctors’ offices, paramedics, and first responders.
We had the privilege of working alongside Senator Lois Kolkhorst and Representative Geanie Morrison to establish a community vaccination hub in collaboration with the Victoria Public Health Department, Victoria Office of Emergency Management, Victoria City and County Officials, Victoria Fire Department, Post Acute Medical, and DeTar Hospital. Together, we vaccinated thousands of people per day to help keep our community safe.
We have come a long way from those early months when much was still uncertain about COVID-19. Given all of this, what I’m most thankful for are our amazing hospital staff who inspired us all with their hope through healing and working together to overcome whatever challenge we faced on behalf of our patients and each other.
During this hospital week, we honor our hospital staff and health care workers across our region, state and country, who are all making a positive difference in the lives of those we care for every single day. Please join me in thanking them for their commitment to providing exceptional healthcare for the patients of this region.
Mike Olson, FACHE, MHSA, CEO, Citizens Medical Center, Victoria
