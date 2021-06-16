Editor, the Advocate:
In response to the letter soliciting passage of the “For the People Act” (H.R.1/ S.R.1); the Act is actually one of the most extreme voter reform bills that fundamentally change how America conducts elections. It concentrates voting controls into the hands of Washington bureaucrats; and in effect, moves America another step closer to becoming a one-Party socialist system.
H.R.1/S.R.1 is an attempt by the radical left-wing faction in our Congress to federalize and micromanage U.S. elections by imposing state mandates and undermining election integrity for the foreseeable future. While described as an anti-corruption reform resolution, the 791-page package is primarily a universal mail-in voting law that erodes all 50 states’ authority to regulate voter registration. Among its many provisions, perhaps the most contentious is that the Act prohibits states from determining the qualifications and eligibility of their voters and from systematically purging their voter rolls to reduce the opportunity for fraud. Every state would be required to send mail-in ballots to every person on their government databases who requests to receive one, no matter who they are, where they are, how they got here, or whether they are eligible to vote. The Act allows all individuals, as opposed to citizens, the opportunity to vote absentee without any form of identification other than signing a statement you are who you say you are. Should the H.R.1/S.R.1 become law, we can expect more no-fault mail-in voting, more ballot harvesting, more corruption, more chaos at the polls, and less election integrity.
Our Constitutional Republic has endured for more than 240 years based on the consent of the governed. That consent is grounded in the confidence we Americans have in the legitimacy of our institutions of government; the most fundamental being a system of free, honest, open, and fair elections. Every “eligible” citizen regardless of their race, ethnicity, disability, gender, age, income, or party deserves the opportunity to have their voice heard. Any erosion in that foundation jeopardizes the stability of our republic and must not be tolerated. Those cherishing the right to “legally” vote and wanting assurance their vote actually means something need to study all the provisions of H.R.1/S.R.1. Then, contact those in Washington elected to represent us, and tell them to oppose passage of this scurrilous legislation.
Bobby Whitefield, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.