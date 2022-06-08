Editor, the Advocate:
Regarding the letter titled “Reader wonders when duck pond will be repaired” that was published on the Viewpoints page in the Victoria Advocate on June 7, we understand residents’ frustration with the lengthy closure of the duck pond. The repair and reopening of the duck pond is a more complicated process than residents may realize, and although it might seem like no progress is taking place, the city is working diligently behind the scenes to bring back this beloved community fixture.
The length of the closure is due to the extent of the damage (and the resulting need to procure funds for repairs) as well as delays related to our grant from Texas Parks & Wildlife.
When the duck pond first closed in 2018 due to sidewalk damage that was partly caused by Hurricane Harvey, we hoped that we would be able to fix it quickly, but after crews drained the pond, they found structural damage that required an extensive rebuilding costing about $1.25 million.
The City Council approved a design contract for the pond in 2020. The same year, to be good stewards of taxpayer money, we applied for a Texas Parks & Wildlife matching grant to cover half the cost of the project. In order to be eligible for the grant, we were not able to proceed with construction as we waited to learn whether we would receive the grant.
In May 2021, we were notified that we had been selected to receive funding. Another stipulation of the grant process was that Texas Parks & Wildlife officials had to tour the site and review construction documents before we could formally accept the matching grant.
In November 2021, the City Council approved a contract to accept the grant, which allowed the city to submit a request for proposals and seek bids for the project.
We had hoped to begin construction earlier this year, but the bidding process is taking longer than expected because contract negotiations are being complicated by inflation and the rising cost of goods and services. We hope to bring a construction contract to the City Council in the summer. If this is accomplished, construction on the duck pond will begin in the fall. Construction will take approximately 14-16 months to complete.
If your readers have any questions, they may contact my office at 361-485-3200 or parks@victoriatx.gov.
Jason Alfaro, City of Victoria director of Parks & Recreation, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.